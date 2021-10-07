This Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage was taped after tonight’s Dynamite at the The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Below are the results:

* CM Punk defeated Daniel Garcia (w/ 2point0) via submission with the Anaconda Vice. Punk was back to wearing his old tights.

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros defeated The Acclaimed to retain the titles. In his pre-match rap, Caster referenced Ben Simmons and Arn Anderson’s gun promo from last week.

* Jade Cargill defeated Skye Blue. After the match, Cargill attacked Blue. Thunder Rosa came out for the save and chased Cargill off with a chair.

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks defeated Brian Cage in a Philadelphia Street Fight.