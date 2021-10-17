The October 22 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Saturday night at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida, following the Saturday Night Dynamite episode. The following matches were taped:

* Orange Cassidy defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in a match for the World Title Eliminator Tournament

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker retained over Anna Jay. Tay Conti made the save for Jay after the match

* PAC defeated Andrade El Idolo. After the match, the lights went out and Malakai Black appeared in the ring. Black attacked PAC until Cody Rhodes made the save