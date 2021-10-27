This Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation matches were taped ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Boston, MA.
Thanks to @BowlingJD and Wrestling Inc.’s Eric Mutter and Jesse Collings for the results:
* Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura defeated Kris Statlander and Ryo Mizunami
* Frankie Kazarian defeated Victor Benjamin
* Riho defeated Kayla Sparks
* FTR defeated Waves and Curls
* Tay Conti defeated Little Mean Cathleen
* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta defeated The Acclaimed and Serpentico
Match 1
Tag match nyla and emi v k stat and mizunami!!
Thunderous boos for nyla pic.twitter.com/6HK0W1i2Dc
— RedLeafRetrocast® (@BowlingJD) October 27, 2021
#AEWDarkElevation
Match 3
Riho v Kayla sparks
Huge reaction and cheers for riho. Massive.
Riho wins via northern lights 1:52
F--k off with these times. She's so over. pic.twitter.com/yNvCkqspWa
— RedLeafRetrocast® (@BowlingJD) October 27, 2021
Tay Conti v @LilMeanKathleen #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/jGQiXDmSTk
— Spooky Rach (@RachaelMDK) October 27, 2021
Max Caster makes himself heard! pic.twitter.com/gV3Je4FjqJ
— Jesse Collings (@JesseCollings) October 27, 2021