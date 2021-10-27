This Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation matches were taped ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Boston, MA.

Thanks to @BowlingJD and Wrestling Inc.’s Eric Mutter and Jesse Collings for the results:

* Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura defeated Kris Statlander and Ryo Mizunami

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Victor Benjamin

* Riho defeated Kayla Sparks

* FTR defeated Waves and Curls

* Tay Conti defeated Little Mean Cathleen

* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta defeated The Acclaimed and Serpentico