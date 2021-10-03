MLW Fightland taping is happening Saturday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Fightland will air as a one-hour Vice TV special on Thursday, October 7 at 10pm ET. As noted, not all of the matches will air on the Vice TV special.

Courtesy of PWInsider, below are the spoilers:

*Mads Krugger defeated Dr. Dax.

*Alex Kane (with King Mo) defeated Warhorse.

*Opera Cup 2021 Opening Round: Calvin Tankman defeated Matt Cross.

*Opera Cup 2021 Opening Round: Bobby Fish defeated Lee Moriarty.

*Opera Cup 2021 Opening Round: Davey Richards defeated Tom Lawlor.

*Opera Cup 2021 Opening Round: TJP defeated Alex Shelley.

*Homicide debuted as a member of 5150 as part of their wild, all over the place brawl with Los Parks.

*Nicole Savoy defeated Holidead. There was some sort of injury to Savoy towards the end and she was stretchered out and taken to the back. PWInsider.com can confirm this is not a work. We can also confirm that MLW has called for an ambulance for Savoy.

*Yoshihiro Tajiri won the MLW Middleweight Championship, winning a Four-Way over Arez, Aramis, and former Champion Myron Reed.

*During the four-way, the ambulance arrived and Savoy was taken out of the building. We are told MLW agent Dave Prazak has gone to the hospital with Savoy. We will update as we confirm additional information.

*The former Dario Cueto, now known as Cesar Duran made his way to the ring. This led to Los Parks and 5150 brawling again all over ringside as officials and Atlas Security tried to break them up.

*We are told that the Savoy injury happened after a hard kick to the chest. She is currently being checked out at the hospital.

*Opera Cup Semi-Final: Calvin Tankman pinned alternate Alex Kane with a bodypress off the ropes. Kane subbed for TJP. We don’t have details as to why yet. The original plan was for Tankman to defeat TJP to advance to the finals.

*Catarina from Lucha Underground debuted, accompanying Mil Muertes to the ring. This debut was originally slated for last July here in Philly, but there were logistical issues that kept her from appearing. Mil Muertes’ mystery match is a Casket Match, defending the MLW Carribean Championship. His challenger was Tom Lawlor. Muertes won the bout. Lawlor was rolled off in the Casket, which had its top broken off during the bout.

*Survival Elimination Match Team EJ Nduka & Savio Vega & Richard Holliday & Warhorse & Zenshi & The Blue Meanie defeated Team Ikuro Kwon & King Mo & Gino Medina & Kevin Ku & KC Navarro & The Beastman (with Kimchee).

*Opera Cup Semi-Final: Davey Richards defeated Bobby Fish.

It will be Calvin Tankman vs. Davey Richards in the finals, which will likely take place on 11/6 in Philadelphia.

*MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone defeated MLW Champion Jacob Fatu in 36 minutes title vs. title match to become the ninth man to hold the MLW Championship, ending Fatu’s 819 title reign. Fatu nailed an old-school RVD Van Terminator at one point, diving across the ring with the chair in hand. Confetti rained down to mark the title change.