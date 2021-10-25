Mercedes Martinez is set to be the second challenger for new Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James.

As noted, Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view saw James capture the Knockouts Title from Deonna Purrazzo.

In an update, the first set of post-Bound For Glory Impact TV tapings were held on Sunday in Las Vegas, and an angle was done to set up the Martinez vs. James feud. It was announced that James will defend her title against Martinez at the Turning Point special on Saturday, November 20.

Martinez will be James’ second challenger as a successful title defense over Madison Rayne was also taped over the weekend. That match will air on AXS within the next few weeks.

Martinez was just added to the Impact website roster after debuting at the Knockouts Knockdown taping in September. She defeated Brandi Lauren, Rachael Ellering and then Tasha Steelz to win the Knockouts Knockdown Tournament for a future title shot. Martinez then teamed with Steelz and Savannah Evans for a six-woman win over Lauren, Kimber Lee and Lady Frost at the taping held after the Knockouts Knockdown taping. This match actually aired as the Impact Zone debut of Martinez on October 7, the go-home show for Knockouts Knockdown.

WWE released Martinez back on August 6. James was released by WWE on April 15, and returned to Impact at Slammiversary on July 17.

Stay tuned for more from the Impact tapings and more on the Turning Point special. Below are a few photos of James and Martinez at Sunday’s taping: