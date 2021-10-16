The following matches were taped for the 2021 WWE Tribute to The Troops special after Friday’s SmackDown at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Thanks to Rick Puckett for sending the following spoilers in:

* Michael Cole and Pat McAfee did commentary

* Lilian Garcia opened the episode with the National Anthem. Members of the U.S. Marine Corp Corps Color Guard raised flags on the way to the ring

* WWE Champion Big E defeated Dolph Ziggler by pinfall after a Big Ending. After the non-title match, Big E fought off Robert Roode and delivered another Big Ending

* Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan. This was a strong women’s match. They shook hands and hugged after the match

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match. This match happened after Reigns said during SmackDown that he would be hosting a non-title Open Challenge after SmackDown. Rick Boogs started playing his guitar during the match to rally for Nakamura but this angered Reigns, which brought out SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. They double teamed Boogs but Nakamura made the save. Reigns took advantage and went outside, hitting a Superman Punch on Nakamura, then rolled him back in for the Spear and the pin

The 2021 WWE Tribute to The Troops is scheduled to air Sunday, November 14 on FOX. Air times will differ depending on your local market due to NFL coverage.

