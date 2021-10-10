Stephanie McMahon was inducted earlier today into the International Sports Hall of Fame. She is the first female executive to be inducted. The ISHOF was established in 2012 to honor the world’s greatest athletes in all categories of sports.

“Humbled & honored to be the 1st female executive inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame with such a prestigious class,” McMahon wrote. “The key messages from all were passion, love, hard work, intention, & believing in yourself – #wordstoliveby. #ISHOF”

Stephanie sent out a second tweet showing a photo of herself with this year’s class.

“Congratulations Jay Cutler, Peter Westbrook, Billy Blanks, @MarcusAllenHOF, & Ernie Reyes Sr.! Thank you @RobertGoldmanMD, Fairfax and all involved for this extraordinary award. #ISHOF”

Other notable WWE connections who are in the ISHOF: WWE Hall of Famers Arnold Schwarzenegger (2012), Mark Henry (2012), Bruno Sammartino (2013), and Kurt Angle (2016). Also, Triple H (2015) and Ronda Rousey (2018).

Last month, Stephanie also made Forbes’ 2021 list of the World’s Most Influential CMOs.