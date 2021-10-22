Today’s WWE Crown Jewel event from Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia featured two women’s matches – Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop in the finals of the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retained over Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter after the show and issued a statement, noting that the women of WWE never fail to disappoint. She also commented on how proud she is of the female Superstars.

“Every time the women of @WWE compete on a global stage, they never disappoint and tonight’s matches at #WWECrownJewel were no exception. I am so proud of the example these women are setting for the millions of kids looking up to them across the globe!,” Stephanie wrote.

As noted earlier, Jessika Carr also represented the women of WWE by becoming the first female referee to work a WWE match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. You can click here for our report on Carr making history, along with her comments. McMahon’s tweet did not include a photo of Carr working the show.

The Queen’s Crown Tournament finals marked just the third WWE women’s match to take place in Saudi Arabia, while the Triple Threat was the fourth. Natalya defeated Lacey Evans in a historic match at Crown Jewel 2019, and then Bayley retained the SmackDown Women’s Title over Naomi at Super ShowDown 2020, in what was the first-ever women’s title match in the Kingdom.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Becky’s lengthy post-match statement on Crown Jewel.

Stay tuned for more from Crown Jewel. You can see Stephanie’s full tweet below, along with clips from both women’s matches: