WWE announced that RK-Bro will defend the RAW Tag Team titles against AJ Styles and Omos on Monday’s post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE RAW.

RK-Bro had successfully defended the titles against AJ Styles and Omos at Crown Jewel.

Randy Orton and Riddle won the Tag Team titles from Styles and Omos at SummerSlam in August.

The upcoming Monday Night RAW episode is the season premiere episode and will be taking place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Below is the announced line-up so far:

* RK-Bro (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos (WWE RAW Tag Team Titles Match)