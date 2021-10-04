Tessa Blanchard is reportedly planning a return to action soon.

After a year and a half as a free agent and much speculation on her future, Fightful Select reports that Blanchard is scheduled to work for a planned relaunch of the “WOW: Women of Wrestling” promotion.

A press conference to announce the WOW return is scheduled for Wednesday night. Word is that a roster is not in place yet, and the relaunch won’t occur imminently, but it is in the works.

There’s no word on if Tessa has actually signed a contract yet, but she is set to be involved with the project.

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is attached to the WOW project as she technically still owns the promotion. Several former WOW talents have not heard of the relaunch, and have not been contacted to be a part of the roster. Some former WOW talents have not heard from WOW creator David McLane since last year when they were e-mailed and asked to not post in regards to controversies of bullying allegations surrounding Blanchard.

The WOW relaunch itself has been known among some within women’s wrestling circles for a few months now as several names have been contacted to work the project, but none ended up agreeing to be a part of the roster outside of Blanchard.

Tessa had been WOW World Champion from the February 15, 2019 episode until dropping the title to The Beast on the November 23, 2019 episode. It was announced last summer that WOW and AXS TV had parted ways.

Blanchard has been away from pro wrestling for the most part since finishing up with Impact Wrestling last year, leaving the promotion as World Champion as her contract was terminated days before it was set to expire. She became a free agent more than 18 months ago. It was reported in December that she was still celebrating her marriage to Daga, and had not decided on her future in the business. It was then rumored earlier this year that Tessa and Daga were in talks with AEW or headed to AEW, but nothing ever came of it. Tessa also had talks with the NWA at one point in the last year, but nothing came of those discussions.

Tessa has not wrestled since dropping the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title to Kylie Rae in September 2020.

Stay tuned for more on Blanchard and the return of WOW.