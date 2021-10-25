After this past Saturday’s AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed came out with Max Caster cutting a freestyle rap on Cody Rhodes and other topics.

Shortly after the video, AEW President Tony Khan sent out CM Punk and others to take care of The Acclaimed. Khan has had a few post-show dark segments where he’s going back-and-forth with Bowens and Caster.

Casters sounds like he’s had enough and challenged Tony Khan (and likely a tag partner of his choosing) to a tag match at Full Gear on November 13.

“Here’s my freestyle from after #AEWDynamite,” Caster wrote. “In typical fashion, Tony Khan sent out his goons, led by CM Punk, to attack the Acclaimed. So we’re challenging @TonyKhan to a tag team match at Full Gear!”

Khan has yet to respond. Below is the current card for the PPV:

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hangman Page

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Britt Baker (c) vs. Tay Conti

WORLD TITLE ELIMINATOR TOURNAMENT FINALS

TBA vs. TBA

Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year and 3 TBA