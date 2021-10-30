WWE NXT Superstars The Creed Brothers (Brutus, Julius) worked last night’s SmackDown on FS1 taping.

One of the pre-show dark matches saw The Viking Raiders defeat Brutus and Julius in tag team action. The Diamond Mine’s Malcolm Bivens was not with The Creed Brothers, but they did use the Diamond Mine graphics and theme music for their entrance.

The Creed Brothers also worked last night’s SmackDown broadcast, making their main roster TV debuts. However, this appearance is receiving a lot of negative criticism from WWE fans on social media.

SmackDown featured a Trick or Street Fight that saw Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss defeat WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. At one point there was a spot where WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie was chased into the ring and then back out by a group of Superstars – The Viking Raiders, Drew Gulak, and The Creed Brothers.

There is no word on if WWE is considering a main roster call-up for The Creed Brothers, but we will keep you updated.

The Creed Brothers have won 3 of 4 matches since debuting back in late August on NXT TV. They defeated enhancement talents Chuckie Voila and Paxton Averill in their debuts, defeated enhancement talents Trevor Skelly and Dan Jarmon on September 14, then defeated Andrew Lockhart and Demetri Jackson on the October 8 edition of WWE 205 Live. Their first loss came on the October 9 edition of NXT, to new NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium. Julius also picked up a singles win over Ikemen Jiro on the October 12 NXT.

Below are a few shots from last night’s dark match appearance, plus a GIF from the WWE 24/7 Title chase angle:

