Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced that he will be releasing his first rap song with rappers Tech N9ne, King Iso, and Joey Cool on Friday.

He tweeted, “Pumped (& humbled) to drop MY 1ST RAP SONG with my brothers, the GOAT @TechN9ne @therealkingiso & #joeycool Honored to add some Rock gasoline to their FIRE Im excited for you to hear this song, I think you’re gonna dig it… #FACEOFF DROPS TOMORROW!!!”

As noted, the former WWE Champion is not expected to have a match at next year’s WrestleMania 38, but is reportedly considered for the following year when WrestleMania 39 heads to the Hollywood/Los Angeles area.

Below is his tweet: