Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is featured on a new rap song.

Veteran rapper Tech N9ne released his new “Face Off” single today, which features Rock, Joey Cool, and King Iso. Rock took to Twitter to hype his first rap song.

“Pumped (& humbled) to drop MY 1ST RAP SONG with my brothers, the GOAT @TechN9ne Goat @therealkingiso & #joeycool Honored to add some Rock gasoline [fuel pump emoji] [flexed biceps emoji] to their FIRE [fire emoji] Im excited for you to hear this song, I think you’re gonna dig it… #FACEOFF [fire emoji x 3] [musical notes emoji x 2] [raised fist emoji]”

Tech N9ne added, “THIS IS ABOUT TA BE COLOSSAL RIGHT HERE I’M TELLIN YOU! ALL THOSE WHO ARE WITH US ON THIS AND ARE STILL DOWN FOR THE UPLIFTING OF STRANGE MUSIC DROP A [fire emoji] IF YOU’RE READY TO KEEP GOIN UP WITH US! #FACEOFF2021 featuring @therealJoeyCool @TheRealKingIso AND THE ONE AND ONLY @TheRock”

Rock later responded to a fan who said this may be the greatest workout anthem ever. He responded, “That was one of goals. Greatest workout anthem ever #FaceOff @TechN9ne”

The Great One has received rave reviews on social media for his bars so far today.

You can hear the full song below. The Rock begins rapping at around the 3:00 mark.

