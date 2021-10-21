Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed the official movie trailer for his upcoming Netflix movie, Red Notice.

The action comedy movie stars Rock, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. It will begin streaming via Netflix on Friday, November 12. There will be a sneak peek release in movie theaters the week before, on November 5.

“Starring two massive, very talented, attractive movie stars @GalGadot & @VancityReynolds. And some guy who’s famous for his fanny pack. #REDNOTICE streams 11/12 w/ a SNEAK PEEK IN THEATERS 11/5 @Netflix @SevenBucksProd #FlynnPictureCo @RawsonThurber,” Rock tweeted today.

The movie synopsis reads like this: “An Interpol-issued red notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.”

You can see Rock’s full tweet and the trailer below: