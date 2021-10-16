Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared exclusive footage from his upcoming film, “Black Adam.” He presented the exclusive clip during the DC FanDome virtual event.

During the premiere, the former WWE Champion shared that the film has just entered post-production.

“Black Adam” is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise,” “The Shallows”) and also stars Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Sarah Shahi as Isis.

The DC film is scheduled to be released on July 29, 2022.

Below is the footage that The Rock shared on social media: