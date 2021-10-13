Monday’s WWE RAW taping was reportedly the lowest-attended red brand show since the company returned to the road in mid-July.

Last night’s RAW took place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, and was the lowest-attended RAW since WWE returned to the road with fans in attendance on Friday, July 16, according to @WrestleTix.

It was noted that the estimated setup/capacity for Monday’s RAW was 4,208 people. The final attendance was 4,031. The arena can hold up to 18,000 fans for basketball.

As of this week the highest-attended RAW taping since WWE went back on the road is the August 2 show from Chicago, which drew 12,629. @WrestleTix has reported the following RAW attendance figures since the company returned to the road:

* July 19: Dallas – 9,189

* July 26: Kansas City – 7,745

* August 2: Chicago – 12,629

* August 9: Orlando – 8,225

* August 16: San Antonio – 7,923

* August 23: San Diego – 5,966

* August 30: Oklahoma City – 4,818

* September 6: Miami – 6,490

* September 13: Boston – 8,088

* September 20: Raleigh – 7,956

* September 27: Cincinnati – 5,473

* October 4: Nashville – 5,395

* October 11: San Francisco – 4,031