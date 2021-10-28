Two matches have been announced for the NWA Hard Times II pay-per-view.

The NWA World Women’s Title will be on the line as Kamille defends against Melina. This match was made after Melina won a Triple Threat over Kylie Rae and Chelsea Green to become the new #1 contender on this week’s EmPowerrr edition of NWA Powerrr.

Kamille retained her title over Kenzie Paige in a 2 of 3 Falls match at the NWA By Any Means Necessary pay-per-view, which aired on FITE last night.

The NWA World Television Title will also be on the line at Hard Times II as Tyrus defends against Cyon. Tyrus’ manager Austin Idol previously screwed the NWA’s masked mystery man out of a title shot, but it was announced this week that he finally will get to use his Champions Series title shot as the match with Tyrus will take place at the pay-per-view.

Tyrus did not defend his title at the By Any Means Necessary pay-per-view on FITE last night, but Cyon was in action as he picked up a singles win over Matthew Mims.

The NWA Hard Times II pay-per-view will air live on Saturday, December 4 from GBS Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the current card:

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Melina vs. Kamille (c)

NWA World Television Title Match

Cyon vs. Tyrus (c)