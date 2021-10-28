Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite main event saw The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Colt Cabana, John Silver), dressed as cowboys, defeat The Elite (Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega), dressed as the Ghostbusters.

The Elite’s entrance as the Ghostbusters included a remixed Ghostbusters theme song. AEW music producer Mikey Rukus revealed on Twitter how he came up with the theme song on short notice.

“Got the call at 5:30- ‘we need a ghostbusters type track’ Stuck in Traffic til 6:15pm Started producing at 6:28 Computer froze at 7:18 Lost 30 minutes of progress Didn’t panic- reworked, mixed Delivered at 8:03pm I Fkn love my job. #AEWDynamite,” Rukus wrote.

Word now is that the decision to have The Elite dress as the Ghostbusters was also a late call, according to Fightful Select.

It was noted that original plans had The Elite using a Squid Games-inspired entrance and costumes. However, WarnerMedia or TNT officials reportedly got wind of the Squid Games-inspired plans, and nixed them before the show hit the air.

It’s believed that TNT officials didn’t understand how much of a parody the entrance was planned to be, but there was on heat over the idea being nixed.

The finish to last night’s main event included “Hangman” Adam Page dressed as The Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters, which led to The Dark Order getting the win.

