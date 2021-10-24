On AEW Dynamite, TNT Champion Sammy Guevara confronted Dan Lambert and Men of the Year. Lambert told Guevara that he could have his 10-man tag team match between American Top Team and The Inner Circle at Full Gear. However, Guevara must put his TNT Title on the line against Ethan Page at Dynamite.

More conditions were made on both sides. If Guevara loses, he not only loses the TNT Title, but he must leave The Inner Circle forever. However, if Guevara wins, he gets to choose the other three members of ATT that will join in on the 10-man tag at Full Gear.

Also on Dynamite, Bobby Fish defeated Anthony Greene, but after the match, Fish continued his beat down of Greene. CM Punk came to Greene’s rescue, and Punk and Fish will face off at Dynamite.

In the lead-up to Kenny Omega vs. “Hangman” Adam Page at Full Gear, The Dark Order and The Elite will face off in eight-man tag team action. Also, Lio Rush and Dante Martin will tag together for the first time against Matt and Mike Sydal on Rampage.

Below are the updated cards for Dynamite and Rampage:

AEW Dynamite (10/27):

* TBS Women’s Championship Tournament: Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida

* World Title Eliminator Tournament: 10 vs. Jon Moxley

* Bobby Fish vs. CM Punk

* TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Ethan PageDark Order vs. The Elite

AEW Rampage (10/29):

* World Title Eliminator Tournament: Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston

* Matt & Mike Sydal vs. Lio Rush & Dante Martin