AEW President Tony Khan appeared on WFAN’s Moose and Maggie Show in New York City earlier today. Khan announced there would be a live Buy In this Friday at 9 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube head-to-head with SmackDown ahead of Rampage, which starts at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The featured match for the show will be Bryan Danielson taking on Bobby Fish. The match was originally scheduled for this Saturday’s Dynamite.

Below are the updated cards for this weekend’s events:

The Buy In (10/15)

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish

Rampage (10/15)

* CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

* Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

* Men of the Year and Junior dos Santos with Dan Lambert and Jorge Masvidal vs. Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara)

Saturday Night Dynamite (10/16)

* The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. Mystery Masked Tag Team with Andrade El Idolo (AAA Tag Team Championship)

* Dante Martin vs. Malakai Black

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament bracket reveal