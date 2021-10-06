AEW is gearing up to celebrate its two-year anniversary on tonight’s edition of Dynamite at The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With an already solid lineup, AEW President Tony Khan told Mike Johnson of PWInsider there will be a huge announcement coming, as well.

“I can tell you right now, I have one huge announcement on the show,” Khan revealed. “It is going to be a lot of fun, and it should be just a really, really good night of wrestling for Wednesday Night Dynamite, two year anniversary show.”

Tonight’s event features a Casino Ladder Match with Jon Moxley, PAC, Andrade El Idolo, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, and Matt Hardy. The winner receives a future AEW World Championship Match.

There is also a final “Joker” spot that remains a mystery as Khan stayed tight-lipped about who it could be. He did give a hint to his announcement being something that’s been in the works for a while now.

“I will not give you any insight into who the Joker is going to be,” Khan said. “I will not tell you that, but I will go back to the announcement instead and tell you that it’s been something a long time coming. I’m very excited about it and proud of it, and it’ll really add a lot to the company, I think.”

In this interview, Khan also addressed reports of AEW EVPs recently losing power.

AEW Dynamite airs on TNT at 8 pm ET.