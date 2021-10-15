AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to an article on how WWE officials reportedly feel about him and the funding to keep AEW going.

As noted earlier, the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said there’s a perception within WWE that Khan “will spend so much and lose so much money in the long run” as he keeps AEW going. It was also noted that internally people are making comments to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon about how “we beat Ted Turner and Ted Turner is smarter than Tony Khan,” and that those comments are prevalent within the company. You can click here for the full report.

In an update, Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and said it’s possible Turner is smarter than him, but Ted knew nothing about pro wrestling compared to Khan, who grew up a fan of the business. Khan said if Turner did, WCW would still be around. He then declared that AEW is here to stay.

“I’ve never met Ted Turner. It’s very possible Ted Turner is smarter than me, but he didn’t know 1% of what I know about professional wrestling or WCW would still be on TNT/TBS. @AEW is here to stay, watch #AEWRampage LIVE tonight on TNT or WatchTNT app on your phone or any device,” Khan wrote.

