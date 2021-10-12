During WWE Q2 2021 earnings call earlier this year, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was asked if he sees AEW as competition in the same way he once viewed WCW.

“I don’t consider them competition in the way that I would consider WCW back in the day, not anywhere near close to that,” McMahon responded. “And I’m not so sure what their investments are as far as their talent is concerned, but perhaps we can give them some more.”

In a recent interview with DAZN, AEW President Tony Khan addressed McMahon’s comments, and brought up a rumor that AEW shows are on monitors in the Gorilla position at WWE events.

“Do they see us as rivals or competition? They say we’re not, but I’ve heard that AEW shows are on monitors in the Gorilla position over there, so I take that as a compliment if they’re watching us whilst trying to run their own show,” Khan said.

The AEW boss added: “I also admire them for that because trying to run a show whilst watching another show is something else. I put everything into producing our shows so there’s no way I’d be watching something else whilst trying to get on with things.”

Khan also explained why pro wrestling was on the verge of another boom period akin to the 1990s.

“I think wrestling fans should strap in for a big ride,” Khan stressed. “We’re not there yet but I feel it’s close. Things are happening and I don’t think it’s going to be too long before wrestling fans are going to feel what I felt in the late 1990’s when WWE and WCW went at trying to provide the best entertainment possible.

“We’re about to enter another golden era for professional wrestling.”