AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has announced that tonight’s Rampage opener will air with no commercials.

Khan took to Twitter today and revealed that CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal will open tonight’s live Rampage on TNT at 10pm ET. Khan noted that the match will be commercial-free.

“Thank you to you great wrestling fans who’ve supported @AEW on TNT for over 2 years now, & because of you fans & your support, we’re opening tonight’s LIVE #AEWRampage with @CMPunk (3-0 #AEW record) vs. @MattSydal (21-9 #AEW record), AND that match will be commercial free on TNT!,” Khan wrote.

As we’ve noted, tonight’s Supersized SmackDown on FS1 will air for 2 hours and 30 minutes, with the last half hour airing with no commercials, up against the opening of AEW Rampage on TNT. You can click here for our SmackDown preview for tonight.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the current Rampage and The Buy In line-up for tonight, along with Khan’s full tweet:

The Buy In pre-show for AEW Rampage at 9pm ET on YouTube:

* Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett

* Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

* Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki

AEW Rampage at 10pm ET on TNT:

* CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal as the commercial-free opener

* Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

* Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara vs. Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky and the debuting former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos with Dan Lambert and Jorge Masvidal