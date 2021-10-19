Daniel Garcia is officially All Elite.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to announce Garcia’s signing and welcome him to the team.

“This year @GarciaWrestling came into @AEW with a great reputation built through his hard work on the indies, & he’s continued to work hard here in #AEW + he’s shown no fear, never backing down from anyone, even the best in the world. Thank you & welcome to the team Daniel Garcia!,” Khan wrote.

Garcia responded to Khan’s announcement and said he plans on being a major player in AEW for a very long time.

“I told myself that I didn’t want to sign somewhere just to say I got a contract. I wanted to go somewhere that would help me become the best wrestler in the world. I know AEW is where I can become that. I plan on being a major player in this company for a very long time,” Garcia wrote.

Garcia has been working with AEW since September 2020, while also working for NJPW Strong and numerous indie promotions. Garcia debuted on the September 15, 2020 edition of AEW Dark, teaming with Kevin Blackwood for a loss to The Butcher and The Blade. He worked another tag team match later that month, losing to Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss, but did not return to AEW until May 2021, for losses to Janela and Lee Johnson on Elevation. Garcia then returned to work for AEW in August of this year with a win over Fuego Del Sol on the August 10 edition of Dark. He has been working with AEW since then, working matches against CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and others.

Garcia is currently aligned with 2point0 in the AEW storylines. They will team with Serpentico to face members of The Dark Order on tonight’s Dark episode.

