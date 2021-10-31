During a recent session of Ask Tony Live! on AdFreeShows, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone was asked if AEW would be moving to a streaming service at some point in the future.

“Yes I do,” Schiavone responded. “I think we’re going to see a streaming service. This is my thought. I don’t know anything for sure. Just by talking to people, I think there’s going to be a streaming service by the end of 2022.”

Schiavone then mentioned how he had heard from people within WarnerMedia that AEW will eventually be a part of HBO Max.

“I do know that there were people in Warner Media that I knew, that I still know, that have nothing to do with AEW that told me, ‘You know that AEW is going to be part of HBO Max,'” Schiavone revealed. “I remember asking somebody in the front office, not Tony (Khan), ‘Are we going to be on HBO Max?’ They said, ‘Yeah, until they want to come up with a lot more money.’ I think we’re going to end up getting our own streaming service.

“I’m just trying to fill in all the blanks here from what I’ve heard. It’s not really on Tony’s radar right now, but I’m sure there are people in the office that are working that out for him.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the quotes.