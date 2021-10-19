Top MLW star “Filthy” Tom Lawlor is leaving the company.

Lawlor’s two year contract is expiring soon, and he is finishing up with the company, according to Fightful Select. MLW sources confirmed the departure and spoke very highly of the veteran talent.

Lawlor is done with MLW as of now as the recent Casket Match was a way to effectively write him out of the storylines. That match saw Lawlor lose to MLW Caribbean Heavyweight Champion King Muertes at the Fightland taping in Philadelphia earlier this month. There was still some time left on Lawlor’s contract, but it will expire before MLW’s next set of TV tapings in November.

The leader of Team Filthy first started working with MLW in 2017 and is a one-time MLW World Heavyweight Champion. He won the Battle Riot match in 2018, and won the Opera Cup Tournament in 2020.

Lawlor is currently working for NJPW after making his debut for the promotion in July 2020. He became the first-ever NJPW Strong Openweight Champion back in April after winning the New Japan Cup USA tournament, defeating Brody King in the finals.

Lawlor has expressed interest in returning to MMA, and said while he left his gloves in the ring after his last bout, he is not officially retired. Lawlor remains under contract to the PFL (Pro Fighters League). The former UFC star last fought on June 17 of this year, defeating Jordan Young by unanimous decision at the PFL 5 event in Atlantic City. He currently has a MMA record of 11-8-1.

There is no word on if the 38 year old Lawlor has interest from AEW or WWE, or what his contract status is with NJPW, but we will keep you updated.

