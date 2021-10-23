Kazuchika Okada is headed to the states for his first U.S. match in two years at NJPW Battle in the Valley. No word yet on who he’ll go up against.

The event is set for November 13 at the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California and will stream on NJPW World (Japanese commentary; English added later) and FITE (live English commentary).

Okada’s most recent U.S. match was at Showdown in San Jose where he teamed up with Will Ospreay in a winning effort against Kota Ibushi and The Amazing Red.

Matches have yet to be announced, but the card is set to feature: FinJuice, Brody King, Will Ospreay, Tomohiro Ishii, NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White, Strong Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor, and more.

As noted, Okada won this year’s G1 Climax 31 and is set to defend his right to a title match at Wrestle Kingdom 16 against Tama Tonga at Power Struggle.