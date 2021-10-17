A triple threat match with to-be-determined participants will be taking place on this Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0.

Io Shirai & Zoey Stark, Persia Pirotta & Indi Hartwell, and Jacey Jayne & Gigi Dolan will all pick one representative from their teams to compete in the triple threat. This comes weeks after Shirai & Stark defeated Dolan & Jayne on the September 29 episode of NXT 2.0.

Other matches for this week’s NXT 2.0 include:

* Odyssey Jones vs. Andre Chase

* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Bron Breakker

* Tony D’Angelo returning to action

As we noted, it was recently announced that NXT World Champion Tommaso Ciampa will be defending his title against the quick-rising star, Bron Breakker at Halloween Havoc on October 26.