WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been announced as a judge on the revival of Canada’s Got Talent.

Simon Cowell’s second “Got Talent” competition show in Canada will air in the spring of 2022 on Citytv. Stratus joins Howie Mandel, Kardinal Offishall, and Lilly Singh as judges on the show. Lindsay Ell will be the host.

Trish reacted to the news on Instagram and wrote, “Guys… it’s time to rock & roll! I’m so excited that I can finally share that I will be in the judges chair for Canada’s Got Talent! Ahhh!! So honoured for the opportunity to join the Got Talent brand!! Any guesses on who will be joining me on the judges panel?? Name your favourite Canadian in the comments below for a like then click the link in my bio or swipe up in my story to find out if you were right! And hit that follow on @cangottalent and @city_tv for all the updates and we’ll see you this Spring! #cgt #stratusfactionguaranteed”

Stratus last wrestled for WWE at SummerSlam 2019, in the loss to current SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

