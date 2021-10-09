This year’s G1 Climax continued earlier today featuring A Block. The round-robin tournament runs through October 21 with the winner receiving a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match at Wrestle Kingdom in January. They will have to also defend that opportunity for the rest of this year.

Here are the latest standings after today’s event:

A Block

* Kota Ibushi 12 points (6-2)

* Shingo Takagi 10 points (5-2)

* KENTA 10 points (5-2)

* Zack Sabre Jr. 10 points (5-2)

* Tomohiro Ishii 8 points (4-3)

* Toru Yano 8 points (4-3)

* Great-O-Khan 8 points (4-4) (eliminated)

* Tanga Loa 4 points (2-5) (eliminated)

* Yujiro Takahashi 4 points (2-5) (eliminated)

* Tetsuya Naito 0 points (0-9) (withdrew with knee injury, forfeited eight matches)

B Block

* Jeff Cobb 12 points (6-0)

* Kazuchika Okada 12 points (6-0)

* EVIL 10 points (5-1)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi 6 points (3-3)

* Taichi 4 points (2-4) (eliminated)

* SANADA 4 points (2-4) (eliminated)

* Hirooki Goto 4 points (2-4) (eliminated)

* YOSHI-HASHI 4 points (2-4) (eliminated)

* Tama Tonga 2 points (1-5) (eliminated)

The tournament continues on Tuesday with the following B Block matches:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jeff Cobb

* Hirooki Goto vs. EVIL

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Chase Owens

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. SANADA

* Taichi vs. Tama Tonga