This Monday night, the USA Network will be hosting WWE Draft parties in several major cities across the United States. Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman will be hosting USA’s official Chicago party at Replay Lincoln Park with several other notable names attached to host the others.

All of the parties will begin one hour before WWE RAW goes live on USA, 8/7c and are free to attend.

Each party will feature draft beer specials, WWE prize package giveaways, trivia contests, and more!

You can find the full list of hosts and participating bars below.

New York City

Mulcahy’s Pub – Long Island

Host: Sam Roberts

3232 Railroad Ave

Wantagh, NY 11793

The Ainsworth – Midtown NYC

Host: Peter Rosenberg

45 E 33rd St

New York, NY 10016

Black Bear – Hoboken

Host: David LaGreca

205 Washington St

Hoboken, NJ 07030

Chicago

Replay Lincoln Park

Host: Nick Hausman

2833 N Sheffield Ave

Chicago, IL 60657

Philadelphia

Chickie’s & Pete’s

Host: Josh Shernoff

1526 Packer Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19145

Founding Fathers

Host: Chris Van Vliet

1612 South St

Philadelphia, PA 19146

Dallas

Steam Theory Brewing Company

Host: Ryan McKinnel

340 Singleton Blvd #100

Dallas, TX 75212

Washington DC

Ivy and Coney

Host: Chuck Carroll

1537 7th St NW

Washington, DC 20001

Public Bar Live

Host: Britt Waters

1214 18th St NW

Washington, DC 20036

You can enjoy the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, featuring Nick and co-host Christy Olson, via the embedded players below.

Powered by RedCircle