This Monday night, the USA Network will be hosting WWE Draft parties in several major cities across the United States. Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman will be hosting USA’s official Chicago party at Replay Lincoln Park with several other notable names attached to host the others.
All of the parties will begin one hour before WWE RAW goes live on USA, 8/7c and are free to attend.
Each party will feature draft beer specials, WWE prize package giveaways, trivia contests, and more!
You can find the full list of hosts and participating bars below.
New York City
Mulcahy’s Pub – Long Island
Host: Sam Roberts
3232 Railroad Ave
Wantagh, NY 11793
The Ainsworth – Midtown NYC
Host: Peter Rosenberg
45 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
Black Bear – Hoboken
Host: David LaGreca
205 Washington St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Chicago
Replay Lincoln Park
Host: Nick Hausman
2833 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Philadelphia
Chickie’s & Pete’s
Host: Josh Shernoff
1526 Packer Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19145
Founding Fathers
Host: Chris Van Vliet
1612 South St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Dallas
Steam Theory Brewing Company
Host: Ryan McKinnel
340 Singleton Blvd #100
Dallas, TX 75212
Washington DC
Ivy and Coney
Host: Chuck Carroll
1537 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Public Bar Live
Host: Britt Waters
1214 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
