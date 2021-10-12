As noted earlier, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley went into detail recently on why he and Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, “do not do business anymore” and went their separate ways in 2016.

“I wish him nothing but the best. We do not do business anymore,” D-Von told The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast. “There’s no hard feelings and I don’t have any animosity towards him. It’s just he’s doing his thing and I’m doing my thing.

“Bubba and I are not at odds with each other. We don’t hate one another. We just went different ways like most tag teams do. This is not a Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels thing where we hate each other. We don’t. We just had a difference of opinions at that time and we went our separate ways. Even the wrestling school, he has the wrestling school in Connecticut, I have the one in Winter Park over here. So we both individually own our wrestling schools but we just do things separate now. That’s all.”

Velvet Sky, the fiancé of Bully Ray, responded to D-Von’s comments via Twitter late Monday night. Sky implied that D-Von’s quotes are tantamount to “fiction” and that people don’t know the real story.

Fiction can be fun…. lol if ya’ll only knew the truth. Cuz this ain’t it.

Sky deleted her tweet, but a reddit user grabbed a screengrab of her post. The deleted tweet can be seen below.