Earlier this week, a fan on Twitter posted a video clip of a 19-year-old Edge asking Bret Hart for advice on a talk show.

Edge and Joe E. Legend, also an aspiring pro wrestler at the time, could be seen sitting in the audience and asking The Hitman for guidance on how they could take to break into the business.

When Hart advised them to try and get on TV, Edge stated that he and Legend had already been on TV as part of the indie circuit in Canada. He also invited Hart to visit the gym where they train.

The host of the show then asked Hart about WWE’s hiring process.

“You have to have some experience,” Hart responded. “Which is very hard to get nowadays. And they can get you on television and give you sort of a tryout, but that’s about it.”

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix reacted to the video, pointing out the resemblance between her husband, at 19, and their 8-year-old daughter, Lyric Rose Copeland.

The video, which can be seen below, has gone viral since it first emerged on social media.

As noted, Edge showed off his scars from the brutal Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins earlier this week at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view. The WWE Hall of Famer will soon be switching brands from SmackDown to RAW.

I cannot believe how much Lyric looks like her Dad. It’s astounding. Amazing video. https://t.co/Dla5pwIQZO — Betty (@TheBethPhoenix) October 22, 2021