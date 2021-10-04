Game Changer Wrestling shared a teaser video on Sunday that revealed that Dirty Dango (fka Fandango) will be coming to Atlantic City next weekend.

On October 9 and October 10, GCW is holding two events, Fight Club and Aftermath. As of this writing, it’s unknown what show Dirty Dango will be appearing at. His next match will be his first since being released by WWE earlier this year.

As noted, Jon Moxley will be defending the GCW World Championship against Nick Gage at Fight Club on October 9.

Minoru Suzuki vs. Joey Janela is set for Aftermath on October 10.

Below is the teaser video: