Legado del Fantasma has kidnapped members of Hit Row, and the line-up for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode has been updated.

It looks like NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott will be going into his first title defense against Santos Escobar without help from Hit Row on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode. As seen below, WWE released video of Escobar, Elektra Lopez, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde abducting “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and “B-Fab” Briana Brandy as they entered the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s show.

It was also mentioned that Ashante “Thee” Adonis hasn’t answered any of their calls this week, indicating that something also happened to him. The segment ends with Escobar taunting Scott after putting him down, then Legado del Fantasma driving away in their SUV with Top Dolla and B-Fab in the back.

As noted, this will be Scott’s first title defense since winning the NXT North American Title from Bronson Reed back on the June 29 NXT episode. He has not defended the strap since then, and has only wrestled one match – the six-man match on the August 24 NXT show, which saw Legado del Fantasma defeat Hit Row.

Hit Row was drafted to the SmackDown roster during Night 1 of the WWE Draft earlier this month. They will officially become blue brand roster members on Friday, October 22, which is the night after Crown Jewel, when the WWE Draft changes go into effect.

In more news for tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode, it was just announced that Andre Chase will present another Chase University classroom segment. It was also announced that Xyon Quinn will be back in action tonight. Quinn defeated Boa on the August 24 NXT show, defeated Chase on the September 3 edition of WWE 205 Live, then defeated Oney Lorcan on the September 24 edition of 205 Live and the September 28 edition of NXT, which was billed as his official debut. There is no word on who he will face tonight.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode and click here to join us for live coverage. Below is the full segment with Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma, along with the updated line-up for tonight:

* Andre Chase returns with a Chase University classroom segment

* Xyon Quinn will be back in action

* Ivy Nile will make her in-ring debut

* NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defends against Santos Escobar

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joe Gacy in a non-title match. If Gacy wins, he will be added to Bron Breakker vs. Ciampa for the NXT Title at Halloween Havoc

* Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Ridge Holland and Pete Dunne

* The second edition of “Lashing Out with Lash Legend”

* More build for Halloween Havoc