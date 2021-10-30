Paul Heyman, the Special Counsel to “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, got involved in the action during the dark main event after Friday’s SmackDown went off the air.

During the dark match featuring Reigns and The Usos against Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits, Heyman stepped into then ring as fans in attendance chanted “ECW!”

As seen in the video below, Heyman’s leg got caught in the ropes while he was attempting to enter the ring. Heyman fell down and was then beaten up by the Street Profits until Jimmy Uso saved him.

This week’s SmackDown was held in Wilkes-Barre, PA. The TV main event saw King Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day defeat The Usos in a tag team bout. SmackDown went off the air with a New Day celebration.

Earlier on SmackDown, Heyman was interviewed backstage by Kayla Braxton after Brock Lesnar was issued a storyline fine of $1 million by Adam Pearce.