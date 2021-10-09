WWE Champion Big E made an appearance today on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff before Penn St. takes on Iowa. The champ previously played for Iowa before switching gears to powerlifting and pro wrestling.

In the opener, Big E did his signature “feel the power!” promo in front of a bunch of fans, as seen in the first video below.

He came out later in the show talk speak with the show’s hosts. They eventually asked him for a prediction on today’s game.

“Uhhh — Hawks by a million!” Big E said as the crowd exploded around him.

As noted, Big E will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on October 21 at Crown Jewel.

Alright, we're ready to run through a brick wall now 😤@WWEBigE | @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/lv3DqO0tY2 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

THE CHAMP IS HERE 🙌@WWEBigE knows how to make an entrance pic.twitter.com/3lWe7E4USC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021