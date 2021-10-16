As previously reported, a bench warrant was issued for the arrest of former TNA/Impact Wrestling and WWE developmental talent Rhaka Khan (Trenesha Biggers).

The warrant was issued on Thursday, September 23, according to court records.

The warrant was rescinded on October 15 after Biggers posted a Personal Recognizance Bond, according to PWInsider.

Her trial has been pushed back six times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a status conference on the case scheduled for October 22 and on November 8, a Judge’s conference is scheduled. Biggers is facing charges of interference with child custody and “aggravated kidnapping facilitate.”

Biggers last wrestled in 2011 for the Lucha Libre USA promotion, which aired on MTV. She was involved in the 2005 WWE Diva Search and was then signed to a WWE developmental deal, and sent to the Deep South Wrestling developmental territory.

WWE released her in May 2006. She spent some time in the indies and in Japan before signing with Impact Wrestling in 2008. She left Impact in 2009.