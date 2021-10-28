Hikaru Shida defeated Serena Deeb tonight on Dynamite to advance to the quarterfinals of the AEW TBS Championship Tournament. Shida was able to get a pinfall victory over her opponent.

This was also Shida’s 50th win in AEW.

Below is the updated bracket:

* Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter (Thunder Rosa gets the winner)
* The Bunny vs. Red Velvet (Jade Cargill gets the winner)
* Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose (Quarterfinals Match)
* Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho (Quarterfinals Match)

You can check out highlights of the match in the images below: