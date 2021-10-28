Hikaru Shida defeated Serena Deeb tonight on Dynamite to advance to the quarterfinals of the AEW TBS Championship Tournament. Shida was able to get a pinfall victory over her opponent.

This was also Shida’s 50th win in AEW.

Below is the updated bracket:

* Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter (Thunder Rosa gets the winner)

* The Bunny vs. Red Velvet (Jade Cargill gets the winner)

* Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose (Quarterfinals Match)

* Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho (Quarterfinals Match)

It's personal for @shidahikaru in this TBS Women's Championship Tournament match against @SerenaDeeb. Can she get to 50 wins against The Professor? Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/0WDYJlScSa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021

Say it with us…HOLY SHIDA #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/GDLBzOP3Zc — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 28, 2021

THIS IS AWESOME #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BjjBT96BsT — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 28, 2021