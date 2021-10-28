Hikaru Shida defeated Serena Deeb tonight on Dynamite to advance to the quarterfinals of the AEW TBS Championship Tournament. Shida was able to get a pinfall victory over her opponent.
This was also Shida’s 50th win in AEW.
Below is the updated bracket:
* Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter (Thunder Rosa gets the winner)
* The Bunny vs. Red Velvet (Jade Cargill gets the winner)
* Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose (Quarterfinals Match)
* Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho (Quarterfinals Match)
You can check out highlights of the match in the images below:
It's personal for @shidahikaru in this TBS Women's Championship Tournament match against @SerenaDeeb. Can she get to 50 wins against The Professor? Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/0WDYJlScSa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021
Say it with us…HOLY SHIDA #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/GDLBzOP3Zc
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 28, 2021
Dragon Screw from @SerenaDeeb! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/UlxgHmY1Nx
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) October 28, 2021
THIS IS AWESOME #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BjjBT96BsT
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 28, 2021
A sadistic attack by @SerenaDeeb after the match. What shape will @shidahikaru be in for the next round of the TBS Championship Tournament against @NylaRoseBeast? Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/aAJoV3ZOXk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021