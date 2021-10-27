Friday’s WWE SmackDown segment with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair switching titles was reportedly produced by Adam Pearce and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly, according to Fightful Select.

There is no word on if the producers were involved in the confrontation backstage. You can click here for the latest backstage report on what happened, including news on Sonya Deville’s heat with Flair.

Drew McIntyre’s win over Sami Zayn was produced by Jamie Noble, while WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley produced Mansoor’s win over Mustafa Ali, and Shawn Daivari produced Happy Baron Corbin’s non-title win over WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Friday’s SmackDown also featured the official blue brand debut of Hit Row as “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott teamed up to defeat two enhancement talents, billed as Dustin Lawyer and Daniel Williams.

It was noted that Shane Helms and Steve Corino were listed as the producers for the Hit Row segment and match. It was also noted that Top Dolla was not originally listed on the internal run sheet, which goes with the recent report on WWE planning to have Top Dolla work as a singles star, while Swerve and Ashante “Thee” Adonis would work as a tag team. Original plans also called for Hit Row to face Jinder Mahal and Shanky, not the enhancement talents.

Helms also produced the official King of the Ring coronation ceremony for King Xavier Woods.

