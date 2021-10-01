Sasha Banks will return to the ring during tonight’s WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX.

WWE has announced that Banks will face Bianca Belair in a WrestleMania 37 rematch on tonight’s show.

This will be Banks’ second TV match since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Belair at WrestleMania 37. She and Belair defeated Carmella and Zelina Vega on the July 30 SmackDown, and then Banks lost to Belair at several Supershow live events before she was pulled from the road in the lead-up to SummerSlam.

As noted earlier, it was announced today that Becky Lynch will defend her SmackDown Women’s Title against Banks and Belair in a Triple Threat at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21. Banks just returned to the storylines at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday, interrupting the Belair vs. Lynch title match that ended in a DQ.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s WWE SmackDown from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. Below is the updated line-up:

* Night 1 of the 2021 WWE Draft

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge returns to address Seth Rollins

* Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair