PWInsider has reported that during tonight’s taping of MLW Fightland, Nicole Savoy was injured.

Savoy was in a match against Holidead and suffered an undisclosed injury towards the end of the match. It happened after a hard kick to the chest.

She was stretchered out to the back and was later taken to the hospital by ambulance during the four-way match for the MLW Middleweight Championship.

It was also reported that MLW agent Dave Prazak went with Savoy to the hospital.

Stay tuned for updates.