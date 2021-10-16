Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE 205 Live! Tonight’s action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else). Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Below is what’s on tonight’s agenda:

TONIGHT on #205Live at a special start time of 10:30/9:30c: It's story time with #WWENXT Cruiserweight Champion @roderickstrong as the next chapter for @DiamondMineWWE gets written against one tough opponent in @oshow94! Who ya got?!https://t.co/NlhAh1wG4h pic.twitter.com/amnEa4wJge — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) October 15, 2021

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. We kick things off with a singles match!

Boa vs. Jeet Rama

This was a very quick feat. Jeet Rama creates solid control in the beginning. Boa breaks his momentum up with some ferocious strikes. The punches turn into a head kick, which helps him obtain the pinfall victory.

Winner: Boa

Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs vs. Kegan Scott & Taylor Garland

This, too, was a lightning-fast contest. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs plant a double powerbomb on the local talent to end things early. Jensen and Briggs walk out the victors.

Winners: Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs

HOT TAGS and COLD DRINKS. It's pickup truck and blue jeans city as @BrooksJensenWWE & #JoshBriggs get the win on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/fK8OzApjaV — WWE (@WWE) October 16, 2021

And now, the main event!

Roderick Strong (w/ the Diamond Mine) vs. Odyssey Jones

Odyssey Jones mauls the Cruiserweight champion earlier on in the match. Roderick Strong heads out of the ring to catch his breath. Hachiman becomes a distraction for Jones, which gives Strong enough time to gain some control. Strong executes a wicked chop on Jones’ leg and keeps him grounded. Jones whips up a throat punch to end Strong’s offense. Strong batters back a round of strikes and a landing knee. Jones plummets to the mat. 1-2-3, Strong conquers the pinfall victory.

Winner: Roderick Strong

