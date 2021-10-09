Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE 205 Live! Tonight’s action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else). Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Below is what’s on tonight’s agenda:

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. We kick things off with Sarray making her first appearance on the purple brand!

Sarray vs. Amari Miller

Sarray takes full control of Amari Miller’s arm seconds after the bell sounds. Miller rolls herself free from Sarray’s clutches. Miller shoots back with a clothesline before heading to the mat. Miller holds strong from any sneaky offense from Sarray. Back on their feet, Sarray connects with a monsterious kick, sending Miller into the ropes. Sarray ends things early with a dropkick that leaves Miller lying. Sarray follows with a pin to secure her first win on 205 Live!

Winner: Sarray

The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. Demetri Jackson & Andrew Longheart

To give a quick synopsis of this squash match, The Creed Brothers dominated Demetri Jackson Andrew Longheart. After several minutes of crushing their challengers, Brutus Creed hooked a pin in for the overall victory.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

Post-Match: Malcolm Bivens grabs a microphone and offers an open challenge to anyone brave enough to step up against The Creed Brothers and Diamond Mine.

And now, the main event!

Trey Baxter vs. Grayson Waller

Both men kick things off with a flip and roll sequence. Trey Baxter broke it up with a rana. Grayson Waller kicks this thing into high gear with a backbreaker, breaking up Baxter’s early lead. Waller continues to stay on top of Baxter with an elbow drop. Baxter rolls through with a piledriver attempt but turned it into a DDT instead. Baxter finds himself again with a flurry of offense. He energetically plunges to both the outside and right back in with two spot-on dives. Baxter hopes this will do it. Cover. Waller frees out. Unfortunately, Baxter’s battle was short-lived after Waller sent him off with his finisher for the pinfall win.

Winner: Grayson Waller

That concludes this week’s episode. Thanks for watching!