Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE 205 Live! Tonight’s action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else). Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Below is what’s on tonight’s agenda:

Xyon Quinn and @JeetRamaWWE are set to throw down tomorrow night on #205Live!https://t.co/Xr7WVruP1J — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) October 21, 2021

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. We kick things off with some tag team action in the women’s division!

Amari Miller & Valentina Feroz vs. Katrina Lopez & Yulisa Leon

Valentina Feroz and Katrina Lopez start things off with a handshake followed by a lockup. Feroz snatches in a wrist lock takedown before transitioning it into a head scissors. Feroz counters with a side headlock. Feroz holds on to the side headlock, but Lopez reverses with a hip lock takeover. Lopez goes back to holding a waist lock, and Yulisa Leon tags herself in. Leon blocks a drop toe hold. Feroz heads for another hip toss takedown. Leon smashes in a forearm and nails a springboard arm drag. Lopez tags in executes a missile dropkick for two. Feroz looks for her very first rollup.

Lopez is back in control with a side headlock. Feroz whips up another forearm smash. Lopez hits a nasty shoulder tackle that sends both women crashing. Amari Miller and Yulisa Leon tag in. Leon eats a forearm sandwich from Miller. Leon fires back with a clothesline and power slam. Leon stacks Feroz up for another two count. Feroz sends Lopez to the floor. Meanwhile, Miller seals this entire thing with a facebuster on Leon to pick up the pinfall victory.

Winners: Amari Miller & Valentina Feroz

Up next, Malik Blade and Duke Hudson will lock horns on tonight’s second scheduled match!

Malik Blade vs. Duke Hudson

Duke Hudson gets things started by backing Malik Blade up towards the corner during their lockup. Blade powers out with a side headlock turned shoulder tackle. Blade fails to try to get Hudson down on the mat after a drop toehold. After a missed splash, Blade finally sends Hudson to the canvas with his second toehold attempt. Hudson recovers to hit an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Hudson heads for a cover. Blade kicks out at two.

Hudson maintains his savage offense with several back-to-back slams. Blade fights back with a back elbow/chop combination. He receives a near-fall count after landing a splash and flying crossbody. Hudson ends things rather quickly after a meaty right hook and front face slam. Hudson lands the final cover and gains the pinfall victory.

Winner: Duke Hudson

And now, the main event!

Xyon Quinn vs. Jeet Rama

Jeet Rama pushes Xyon Quinn off of him, following their sturdy lockup. Rama looks for a wristlock, to which Quinn reverses into a side headlock. Quinn misses a splash and takes a suplex for two. Rama tries to slow the pace down by locking in an armbar. Quinn breaks free with a massive power slam. Cover. Rama powers out at two. Quinn rocks Rama with a back fist and head-butt combination. Quinn continues the onslaught with an inverted atomic drop followed by a clothesline. Quinn finishes this thing with a big Samoan Drop and then a flying forearm. 1-2-3, Quinn captures the main event win.

Winner: Xyon Quinn

That concludes this week’s episode of 205 Live! Thanks for watching!