WWE has announced changes to two big matches at Crown Jewel.

It was announced on the Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show that Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will now be a No DQ match, and the No Holds Barred match between Bobby Lashley and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will also have a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation.

UPDATE: WWE has pulled the Lesnar vs. Reigns stipulation already. Click here for details.

Below is the updated card:

No DQ Match for the WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Big E (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere Match

Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Hell In a Cell Match

Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals

Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

Kickoff Pre-show

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin