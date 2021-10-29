WWE has announced a Trick or Street Fight for tonight’s SmackDown on FS1 episode.

The match will feature Rick Boogs and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura going up against Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss.

The tag team Trick or Street Fight comes after Nakamura and Boogs interrupted a Happy Talk segment on the Supersized SmackDown two weeks ago. Corbin then defeated Nakamura in a non-title match last Friday night.

Boogs and Nakamura vs. Corbin and Moss is the only match announced for tonight’s SmackDown from Wilkes-Barre, PA as of this writing, but it’s been reported that SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will be wrestling during the first hour.

