WWE has hired sportscaster Jackie Redmond.

It was announced today that Redmond is joining WWE to work as the new co-host of RAW Talk and Talking Smack. She will work alongside WWE Analyst and The Bump co-host Matt Camp.

Redmond is a renowned Canadian sportscaster with more than 10 years of experience. She currently serves as a host and reporter covering hockey for the NHL Network and Turner Sports. Redmond previously spent six years as an anchor for Rogers Sportsnet in Canada, covering all sports as a reporter, and hosting various studio programs, including WWE Aftermath and Sportsnet Central.

Redmond commented on joining WWE and being a fan of the sport.

“As someone who grew up on Stone Cold Stunners and Rock Bottoms, I cannot even begin to explain how excited I am to join WWE,” Redmond said in a WWE press release. “There is nothing quite like the WWE Universe and I am so grateful for the opportunity to engage with the most passionate and dedicated fans in sports entertainment every week on Raw Talk and Talking Smack.”

Redmond noted on Instagram last night that she is getting back to work after some time off.

“Seriously tho, I am soooooo excited to get back. To. Work. I’ve had an INCREDIBLE month off and I feel more refreshed than ever. I can’t even explain how pumped I am to get back old projects ..and new! Really grateful for those of you that have stuck around,” she wrote in the post seen below.

Redmond will make her Talking Smack debut tonight in a special post-SmackDown edition of the show, which airs on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Stay tuned for more.